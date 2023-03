ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Elections for the Parkway Board of Educators are next Tuesday, April 4.

To help you learn more about the candidates for the board, the League of Women Voters of St. Louis is holding a forum Monday. It’ll be at the Parkway Welcome Center behind Parkway South Middle School from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There are seven candidates running for the three open board positions. They’ll present their views and answer questions from the public.