ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Parkway School District will release students early Tuesday from Parkway Central High School as the building deals with a large power outage.

According to the school district, the high school will release students at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There is an electrical outage for a significant portion of the building.

The dismissal is not due to a wintry weather mix Tuesday morning, which led to small amounts of snow in the St. Louis region.