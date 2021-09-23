Parkway Central students walk out in frustration over racist graffiti

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many students at Parkway Central High School have walked out Thursday during school after racist hate speech was discovered in the school’s bathroom. Students expressed their frustration and anger over another racially charged incident at the school, demanding immediate change from principal Tim McCarthy.

A student, who is not being identified, said he found the racist graffiti inside bathrooms “all over the stalls, on the ground, on the mirrors,” during school Wednesday. This is not the first incident of racially charged messages at Parkway Central High School.

In 2017, a racist message was written inside a bathroom, and in 2019, students from PCH appeared in a racially charged video where one student was heard saying threatening things against African-Americans, and another student chanted the words, “slavery, slavery, slavery.”

A group of Parkway High School students part of a group called Students for Progressive Change sent out a statement Wednesday:

“High school students in Parkway have been fighting for racial discrimination policy and tangible changes for years, but have gone unheard as racist incidents continue to happen with little to no repercussions for the perpetrators.”

PCH’s principal Tim McCarthy sent a letter to families Wednesday saying in part:

“This act is an affront to the core values of our community and a serious violation of our discipline code. Please know that we take this offense seriously.”

And in the school’s letter to families, they said counselors and staff will be available to students in need of support.