Parkway North junior achieves perfect ACT score

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Aman Pai starts his junior year at Parkway North High School on Monday. The young man has goals of attending MIT or the California Institute of Technology and becoming a civil engineer.

Pai is well on his way toward those goals after scoring a 36 on the ACT college admissions and placement exam.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading, and science scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

Fewer than 1% of students who take the ACT achieve a perfect score.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of almost 1.67 million students who took the ACT scored a 36 on the exam.

When Pai isn’t studying and acing college placement tests, he’s playing video games and streaming on his Twitch channel.