Parkway North junior achieves perfect ACT score

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aman Pai

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Aman Pai starts his junior year at Parkway North High School on Monday. The young man has goals of attending MIT or the California Institute of Technology and becoming a civil engineer.

Pai is well on his way toward those goals after scoring a 36 on the ACT college admissions and placement exam.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading, and science scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

Fewer than 1% of students who take the ACT achieve a perfect score.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of almost 1.67 million students who took the ACT scored a 36 on the exam.

When Pai isn’t studying and acing college placement tests, he’s playing video games and streaming on his Twitch channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News