ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed’s popular ‘Summer Expo’ is back.

The annual event typically welcomes more than 2,000 people. More than 70 area and regional exhibitors are expected to be there to help parents plan their kid’s summer activities.

You can learn more about summer programs in the areas of art enrichment, aquatics, outdoor education, sports, and more. Admission is free and open to families across the St. Louis area and beyond.

All ages are welcome. It’s going on from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.