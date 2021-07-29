Parkway parents excited about five day a week in-person learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Parkway School District shared more information about the upcoming school year Thursday.

A notice sent to parents indicated the district will start the school year with in-person learning, five days a week.

“We’re super excited,” said Jen Legaspi, Parkway School District parent.

She said last year was a struggle because of so many changes to the school year due to COVID-19. Parkway did not have five consecutive days of in-person learning during the previous school year.

Parents of students in other area districts are also excited about seeing their kids return to a classroom.

“I am very excited,” said Allison McBrier, parent of a Kirkwood first-grade student. “He needs to be around kids.”

Many parents are also anxious to find out what COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Area school districts are expected to release more details next week.

Paul Ziegler is a former school district superintendent and current CEO of Education Plus.

The organization helps area school districts collaborate on issues.

Ziegler said the recent legal challenges surrounding a mask mandate in St. Louis County complicates decisions for some districts.

“If there’s not one (mask mandate) in place, then obviously schools are left to make that decision based on their community and their board,” he said.

He does not expect area school districts to require a COVID-19 vaccination for eligible students but said other measures will be in place.

“The more layers of mitigation we can offer for our students, the more likely it is they’re going to be able to stay in in-person learning throughout the entire year without disruption,” Ziegler said.