CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Parkway School District will conduct an intruder training exercise Friday at Parkway Central Middle School.

The Chesterfield Police Department, the Monarch Fire Protection District and other agencies will participate in the training. Officials tell FOX 2 that many training sessions will be held around the St. Louis area this summer.

The training comes after the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis last October. One student and one teacher were killed, and several others were hurt in that shooting.

Police say the training offers important information on how to respond in the case of a school shooting.