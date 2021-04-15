Parkway School District hosts vaccine event, gives shots to about 1,000 teachers, staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Parkway School District held a vaccination event Thursday at Parkway North High School. During the 6 hour-long vaccination event, about 1000 district teachers and staff members received their second doses of Moderna.

After Thursday’s event, the district said at least 70% of all Parkway staff will be vaccinated.

Parkway School District Superintendent Keith Marty received his second dose of the vaccine during Thursday’s event.

“Our staff has been so cooperative and working hard and doing their best, but now allowing them to have a comfort level and to get them vaccinated is a huge step forward, we hope to eventually get our students vaccinated as well so we can start next school year with the normalcy that we would want,” Marty said.

Staff from Medley Pharmacy prepared and administered the shots.

The first round of shots were administered during a similar event on March 18.

“We’re very fortunate here that Parkway was able to provide this here for employees,” Parkway Security Supervisor Robbie Winckel said.

“I want to teach it’s important that we are there with the students, at least that’s how I look at it,” Michael Hachmeister, a speech and debate teacher at Parkway School District said. “But we also have to look out for our families, ourselves, so just anything that is going to help us get to that point, and then hopefully next year it gets even better.”

The district said teachers in the district were requesting Friday off, the day after the vaccine event Thursday, just in case of reactions to the shot. Because of many requests, the district decided to move Friday to a virtual learning day for the entire district.

“We were getting a lot of feedback from concerned staff and worried staff and we do have a little shortage of substitutes anyway, so if we would have had a number of staff not able to come and we really don’t want staff to not come if they aren’t feeling well we might have had a day where the quality of education in person would not have been where we would like it to be,” Marty said.