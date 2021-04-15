Parkway School District hosts vaccine event, gives shots to about 1,000 teachers, staff

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Parkway School District held a vaccination event Thursday at Parkway North High School. During the 6 hour-long vaccination event, about 1000 district teachers and staff members received their second doses of Moderna.

After Thursday’s event, the district said at least 70% of all Parkway staff will be vaccinated.

Parkway School District Superintendent Keith Marty received his second dose of the vaccine during Thursday’s event.

“Our staff has been so cooperative and working hard and doing their best, but now allowing them to have a comfort level and to get them vaccinated is a huge step forward, we hope to eventually get our students vaccinated as well so we can start next school year with the normalcy that we would want,” Marty said.

Staff from Medley Pharmacy prepared and administered the shots.

The first round of shots were administered during a similar event on March 18.

“We’re very fortunate here that Parkway was able to provide this here for employees,” Parkway Security Supervisor Robbie Winckel said.

“I want to teach it’s important that we are there with the students, at least that’s how I look at it,” Michael Hachmeister, a speech and debate teacher at Parkway School District said. “But we also have to look out for our families, ourselves, so just anything that is going to help us get to that point, and then hopefully next year it gets even better.”

The district said teachers in the district were requesting Friday off, the day after the vaccine event Thursday, just in case of reactions to the shot. Because of many requests, the district decided to move Friday to a virtual learning day for the entire district.

“We were getting a lot of feedback from concerned staff and worried staff and we do have a little shortage of substitutes anyway, so if we would have had a number of staff not able to come and we really don’t want staff to not come if they aren’t feeling well we might have had a day where the quality of education in person would not have been where we would like it to be,” Marty said.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News