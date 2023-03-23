ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County needs your help with their bus driver shortages.

Trainers with Parkway School District actually taught FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero the basics on how to drive a school bus – all to show how easy it is.

Like most districts across the area, Parkway is down about 10 bus drivers as of right now. The district has been dealing with an increasing shortage since the pandemic.

The district provides paid training and benefits. It is even increasing its starting wage this summer – which will range from $18.85 to $26.50 per hour depending on experience.

Director of Transportation Will Rosa shared that the most common question he gets is whether driving a big bus is hard or not.

“We do get that question a lot, and we told people to try it, and they’ll be surprised that with some training, and you get comfortable it’s not that difficult to drive believe it or not,” Rosa explained. “Again, you have to like the kid you have to have a real affinity for children because you’re going to spend a lot of time with them, but it’s really fun it’s a fun job.”