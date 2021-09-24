Parkway School District officials identify Central student who wrote racist graffiti

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A student responsible for the racist graffiti found at Parkway Central High School earlier this week has been identified.
Parkway School District sent out a letter Friday afternoon saying that the student admitted to the offense.
Parkway Central High School Principal Tim McCarthy told parents that the student will be held accountable according to the district’s discipline policy.
On Thursday, hundreds of Parkway Central High School students walked out of class in protest of hate speech.
It was also reported that racial slurs were found inside bathrooms at Parkway North High School.