Parkway School District officials identify Central student who wrote racist graffiti

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class-action lawsuit in an effort to stop public schools from issuing mask mandates will be in front of a judge Tuesday.

On the same day that Columbia Public Schools (CPS) returned to the classroom in August, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the district for requiring masks. He said he plans to ask the judge to include the other 50 Missouri schools that have mask mandates to the lawsuit.

"Masking up a five-year-olds all day long is just not backed up by any widespread study," Schmitt, who is running for U. S. Senate, said Friday. "Parents should be able to make those decisions and families should be able to make those decisions, not these bureaucrats."

Ten percent of school districts in the state could soon be facing a lawsuit for requiring students to wear a mask. The lawsuit said the CPS mask mandate is "arbitrary and capricious."

"Folks cannot point to any widespread study at all that would show that this provides any real benefit for kids," Schmitt said.

Less than 35% of people between the ages of 12 to 17 are vaccinated in Missouri. Earlier this month, the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) reported more than 1,100 children under 18 tested positive for COVID in one day, a record number of cases.

"People are tired I think of these bureaucrats making this stuff up as they go along and that's what we are fighting back against," Schmitt said. "This kind of overreach that has long-term consequences."

Columbia Public School did not want to go on camera because the district does not discuss active litigation, but said in a statement in part:

"In Columbia Public Schools, providing a safe learning environment for all our scholars and staff is our top priority. First-day numbers indicate the school district’s enrollment increased by 525 scholars over last year with a total first-day enrollment of 18,738. Scholars arrived to our campuses excited to return to in-person learning and ready for a great year ahead.