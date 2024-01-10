CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A mid-week warmup won’t keep the bus fleet unchecked in the Parkway School District. With colder weather on the way, the wheels are already in motion to have operations running smoothly.

“When it’s cold, that means kids are standing out at a bus stop,” Will Rosa, director of transportation at Parkway Schools, said. “If we need to be there at 6:30 a.m. or 6:35 a.m., our buses need to leave on time.”

A cold morning start crew arrives well ahead of schedule to prepare 150 buses that serve 10,000 Parkway School District students on a regular school day.

“I think it’s really critical to our operation to get in here early (and) make sure all the buses are warmed up,” Rosa said. “The drivers come in, they do their pre-trip, (and) check their bus out.”

Plug-in engine block heaters assist in the morning launch. That little bit of comfort en route to school can make a difference.

“I think it’s helpful if (the students) can get on a warm bus,” Rosa said. “It just gets the day started the right way for the kiddos and our bus drivers, too.”