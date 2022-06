ST. LOUIS – The Parkway School District faces a critical bus driver shortage.

It’s currently short 13 drivers. This could impact about 30 bus routes and close to 1,000 students this fall. The district set up a transportation task force made up of parents, school staff, and district leaders. The group recommends better pay for drivers along with fewer bus stops, expanded neighborhood walk zones, and outsourcing.

The Parkway School Board will review the recommendations in two weeks.