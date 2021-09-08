Parkway School District to add special 9/11 lesson plan that coincides with 20th anniversary

St. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Parkway School District will present a special 9/11 lesson plan to students Friday.

Students from third grade through high school will spend approximately 20 minutes learning about the significance of the deadly attacks.

“We wanted to make sure that our students learned about Sept. 11 and were able to memorialize those lost on 9/11, and learn about the impact on the Parkway community, and how it impacted a lot of people,” said Kevin Beckner, Parkway assistant superintendent.

Part of the lesson plan includes a video the district will show to students and make accessible to parents. The perspectives students will hear from include first responders, military families, and a member of the Muslim community.

Beckner said the district wants to show those different perspectives of how the same event could have a different impact on a significant number of different people.

Jennifer Azim is a Parkway administrator who helped prepare the special lesson. She was teaching in a New York classroom on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The city went on lockdown, so schools for sure went on a hard lockdown,” she said.

Azim hopes students will have a better understanding of the world they live in by learning about the history of 9/11 and what happened in the days that followed.

“I really learned that from despair comes hope,” she said.

Azim recalled how New Yorkers rallied around each other and how help came from other parts of the country.

“That incident did not cause us to cower in fear and separate,” she said. “We came together. We reunited and we rebuilt the city.”

The special lesson was created to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The district does include a lesson about the attacks in its 10th-grade history class each school year.