MANCHESTER, Mo. – Parkway South High School students were dismissed early Tuesday because of a power outage on campus.

According to Cathy Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Parkway School District, students were let out at 2 p.m. and buses began departing shortly thereafter.

The outage happened after a truck struck a utility pole.

All after-school activities and athletic practices were also canceled. A planned wrestling banquet was moved to Southwest Middle School.