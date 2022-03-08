Parkway students practice safety plan during Missouri statewide tornado drill

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The tornado sirens sounded Tuesday morning as a call to action for everyone in Missouri. Students in the Parkway School District were among the many to practice their safety plan.

“Students, in just a few minutes, we’re getting ready to participate in the statewide tornado drill,” was the announcement that came over the loudspeaker.

They say practice makes perfect. So, that’s what they did at Parkway Central Middle School during Missouri’s Statewide Tornado Drill. As the sirens sounded outside at 10 a.m., an alert was given over school’s loudspeaker.

“Severe weather alert; please take cover. Severe weather alert; please take cover.”

Students filed out of classrooms and into hallways, assuming a protective position on hands and knees and covering their heads and neck with their arms.