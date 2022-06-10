ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One of the largest school districts in the area will start to require masks starting Monday. The Parkway School District sent a note to parents advising them of the change.

School is out for the summer but there are summer programs taking place. Masks will be required inside all Parkway buildings and on buses next week.

COVID levels have been creeping back up in St. Louis City and County. Nearly one in four residents getting tested have COVID. The positivity rate is now 22.1 percent in St. Louis County. Missouri has seen a 32 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks and a 29 percent increase in patient hospitalizations.

This letter was sent to parents in the Parkway School District:

June 10, 2022 As of today, St. Louis County remains in the COVID-19 “Red – High” level. Levels are based on CDC standards, including cases in the area and hospital admissions. This means masks will be required on buses and inside all Parkway buildings starting Monday, June 13. This response is based on our board-approved Pandemic Response Plan and CDC recommendations for K-12 schools. While this is an unfortunate change in our summer program plans, our goal is to keep students and staff safe and healthy, including those who are most vulnerable. We certainly hope conditions will improve in the region. We will be closely monitoring it and if/when levels change, we would be in touch to adjust our summer plans. Learn more about how CDC levels are determined here. Thank you for your support and understanding. Dr. Marty