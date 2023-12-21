CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A junior at Parkway West High School recently earned a perfect ACT score of 36, the highest possible score on the ACT college placement exam.

The Parkway School District announced Thursday that Felicity Jackson earned a perfect ACT score in September.

A perfect ACT score of 36 is quite an accomplishment. Less than one percent of students who take the test nationwide attain a perfect score.

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures students’ knowledge and

skills in English, reading, mathematics, and science, including analysis and problem-solving

skills that determine college and career readiness.

Jackson hasn’t yet decided on a university to attend after high school, but the Parkway School District says she plans to study something related to visual arts, biology or zoology.

ACT scores are accepted at all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.