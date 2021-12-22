Parkway West High sets new record in school’s food drive challenge

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – More than 6,000 canned food items were collected in Parkway West High School’s recent food drive challenge, which set a new record for the most donations.

Earlier this month, students and staff collected 6,788 canned food items, which exceeded last year’s record by 2,000 items, according to a press release.

The food drive challenge was part of a service-learning project spearheaded by social studies teachers Annie Wayland and Jeff Chazen.

While learning about the Great Depression unit taught in Modern U.S. History classes, the social studies department splits into two teams and students were tasked with bringing in canned food items over a two-week period.

The canned food items were donated to the Parkway Food Pantry.