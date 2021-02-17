Parkway West High student selected to U.S. Senate Youth

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Parkway West High School senior Sri Jaladi has been selected to represent Missouri as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

Jaladi and one other student from Missouri will participate in the program virtually from March 14- 17.

In this program, students will gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government overall as well as a deeper understanding of the interrelationship of the legislative, judicial, and executive branches. Jaladi will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

Parkway School District said Jaladi learned in he received a perfect ACT score in August 2020 as well.