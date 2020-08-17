Parkway West senior aces the ACT; hopes to run for Congress one day

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Sri Jaladi joined the varsity tennis team as a freshman; now this ambitious Parkway West senior has scored an ace of a different kind.

Jaladi is among the rare group of students to achieve a perfect 36 on the ACT exam.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading, and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for the ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

On average, only one-fifth of one percent of all students who take the ACT earn a perfect score.

Jaladi says he’s unsure where he’ll go to college but knows he wants to study economics and political science/policy, with dreams of someday running for US Congress.

When he’s not excelling in the classroom, Jaladi enjoys the field of cybersecurity and participating in the CyberPatriot competition. He also advocates for political issues and causes he believes in and writes letters to the editors and op-eds.