Parson announces first overflow health care facility will be in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson believes the state is in good shape when it comes to the number of available hospital beds.

The governor said the state is moving ahead with plans to construct an overflow health care facility in case one is needed in the coming weeks. Some models suggest the peak number of COIVD-19 cases in Missouri will surface in mid-to-late April.

“Today, our team is on site in the St. Louis area starting the pre-construction process at an existing hotel in Florissant that will provide over 100 additional beds,” said Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Cumpton. “The construction of this facility should start this weekend and have the potential to start accepting patients as early as next week.”

Parson said potential sites for overflow care have been studied based on potential need. The St. Louis area site would be the first in the state.

“We know there’s an increasing concern over hospital bed space, equipment and alternative care sites,” Parson said. “We continue to communicate with medical experts, hospitals across the state, review the data and keep track of bed spaces and equipment.”

Parson said one of the biggest challenges continues to be securing personal protective equipment for hospital workers and first responders. Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said there have been delays receiving shipments from China and the state was working with federal authorities to expedite deliveries.