JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling for a special session of the General Assembly to take up the issue of using the state’s surplus for a tax cut.

The plan would reduce the individual income tax rate, increase the standard deduction, and simplify the state tax code.

“We can afford to give the people of Missouri the largest tax cut in our state’s history, which means money and everyday people’s pockets,” said Parson. “If you draw a paycheck, you’re going to benefit from this tax cut.”

The governor said he’s already met with both Republicans and Democrats about the plan and said the special session will be a good test to see if lawmakers can get along and move forward.

“My team and I have been working with our colleagues in the General Assembly and agriculture partners to formulate a plan to adequately extend our critical agriculture tax credit programs and pass the largest income tax cut in state history,” Parson said.

The special session will start on September 6 at 12 p.m. inside the Missouri Capitol.