Breaking News
IL: 2,838 deaths/ 65,962 cases; MO: 377 deaths/ 8,7916 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Parson backs bill to limit health care suits during COVID-19 crisis

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is backing a bill that would shield health care providers from lawsuits related to the coronavirus.

The bill awaiting debate in the Legislature covers nursing homes, long-term care facilities, all caregivers, and first responders.

Parson says the last thing he wants is for good people to get sued for trying to save people’s lives in unusual circumstances.

Patient advocates say the coronavirus pandemic has revealed chronic problems in the health care industry, and lawsuits are the last way to hold the industry accountable.

The state says nearly 80 nursing homes in Missouri have coronavirus outbreaks.

Popular

Latest News

More News