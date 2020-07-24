Parson calls special legislative session to discuss violent crime in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling a special session that start on Monday to discuss violent crime in the state.

The governor said there will be six provisions talked about in the special session. The one he mentioned first is the residency requirement.

At present, the city of St. Louis says it’s short 130 police officers and they know that their biggest hurdle in hiring officers is the residency requirement.

Parson said another big part of the special session will be the witness protection program. Lawmakers will also discuss a provision that if something happens to a witness, that witness’s testimony can still stand in trial.

Also on the agenda: modifying the offense of endangering the welfare of a child to include anyone who encourages a child to engage in a weapons offense.

The governor said he is not opposed to bringing in outside federal policing to deal with the violence if it does not get better.