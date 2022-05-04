JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In honor of Children’s Mental Health Week, Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol Dome to be lit green from sunset tomorrow, May 5, until sunrise on Friday, May 6.

“We must talk about mental health and the importance of having resources available for our men, women, and children who are hurting,” Governor Parson said. “Our administration, in collaboration with the Department of Mental Health, is committed to sharing resources and providing treatment to those struggling with mental health. I want to remind anyone who is out there struggling to reach out: you are not alone.”

Last week, Governor Parson announced that May 2022 is Mental Health Awareness Month in Missouri.

“The month of May is a great time to shine a light on the importance of mental health for children, youth, and all citizens of Missouri,” said Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn. “We look forward to seeing the Capitol dome lighted green for mental health awareness.”

For more information on available mental health resources, please visit https://dmh.mo.gov/.

Pictures of the dome lighting will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page.