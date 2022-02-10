Parson doesn’t recommend funds for Holocaust Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is not recommending any funding for a commission dedicated to teaching about the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission is seeking $32,000 for fiscal year 2023. The commission’s request is part of the state education department’s budget report.

The commission says it would use the money for workshops, an updated website, and an annual remembrance event.

Parson has recommended no funding for the commission, which does not receive any other state funding.

The governor only recommends funding. It is up to the Legislature to allocate state funds. A spokeswoman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.