Parson hints at vaccine requirement changes, directly affecting Missouri teachers

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is making up ground when it comes to getting vaccinations into the arms of people, according to a recent hospital survey.

On Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is ready to make even more progress on the vaccination front.

Parson joined FOX4’s John Holt and Kansas City Star Editorial Board member Dave Helling on the latest episode of “4Star Politics” to talk vaccination rates, unemployment issues and other lessons leaders have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor released good news during 4Star. He said that the state is getting more vaccines every day, and he expects the state to begin receiving doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next week or two. Parson said there are really good things ahead.

“I think you’re going to see us moving forward with the vaccine phases, just moving forward because of all of the stuff we’re doing right now,” Parson said.

When asked whether the move would include vaccinating teachers, Parson said he expected to release more information during a news conference Thursday.

“I think everyone is going to be pleased with the direction we’re going and how we’re going to move the teachers up. They’ll be able to get vaccinations pretty shortly,” Parson said.

Looking back over the past year, Parson acknowledged there are things to be learned about how the state handled the pandemic in the beginning.

“I think really isolating Missouri by itself, me as the governor, and probably not paying as much attention to all things on the national level, we were listening. to see what was really going on,” Parson said. “You learn so many things over the last year of just trying to deal with so many different situations.”

Parson said some of the most difficult decisions to cross his desk were trying to determine who could be deemed essential, whether to keep schools open, and how to handle gatherings.

“As a whole, I think our state, the combination we did with the balanced approach really paid off to be able to handle it as well as we did,” Parson said. “There’s nothing good about COVID-19. It’s a virus. It took a lot of lives here in our state. But I think the approach we took was the approach we had to take because our state was so diverse.”

Watch this week’s full episode of 4Star Politics in the above video player.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News