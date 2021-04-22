Parson hopes to pick new Missouri health director quickly

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he hopes to have a new health director within the next two months.
Parson said Thursday that he thought it was in the best interest of his office and Cabinet to part ways with former health director Randall Williams.
The governor did not elaborate on specific reasons but noted that the coronavirus pandemic had created a “stressful environment” and he pushes his Cabinet members hard.
The governor’s office announced Williams’ resignation on Tuesday.
Williams had led the Department of Health and Senior Services since being appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017.
By DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press