Parson issues 18 pardons, commutes 1 sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted the sentence of one individual. The names were not made public until Monday.
The governor commuted the sentence of Germal Kelly, who had been in state prison on numerous drug charges.
The following people received pardons:
- Alex Ashcroft
- Crystal Steinbeck-Talbert
- Patrick Ayres
- Erica Aldridge-Duncan
- Donald Thompson
- Dennis Schellinger
- Marcus Buis
- Carl Kelso
- Kristian Cornell
- Karen Case
- Sheena Frazier
- Carrisa Graue-Wilson
- Jesse Saxton
- William Bergner
- Wayne Smith
- Kevin Petersen
- Amanda Hansel-Brown
- Daniel Hanneken
Alex Ashcroft, the nephew of former governor and U.S. attorney general John Ashcroft, was arrested in Jan. 1992 and charged with pot possession after police found dozens of marijuana plants in an off-campus residence where he lived.