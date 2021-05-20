Parson applauds lifting of all COVID-related restrictions in nearly every county

Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson is applauding the fact that county-level COVID-related protocols have been lifted in all but one Missouri county.

Parson said 113 out of 114 counties, including the City of St. Louis “has now seen 13 consecutive weeks of stable COVID-19 case counts, and nine consecutive weeks of suspected and confirmed hospitalizations below 800 patients.”

He is proud of the way Missouri handled the pandemic.

Parson had been criticized for not taking state-level action on issues like masks and other protocols sooner, but placed an early emphasis on personal responsibility.”Since the beginning, we have upheld our Missouri values of limited government and local control,” Parson said in a Facebook post.

Greene County is the one county not included in this restriction lift.

