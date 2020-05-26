Parson moves Medicaid expansion question up to August election instead of November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation Tuesday moving a petition effort to expand Medicaid eligibility from November to August. The campaign for Nicole Galloway, the governor’s likely opponent this fall, released a statement calling the move a political tactic.

Supporters feel the measure has a better chance of success in November when voter turnout would be larger than the August primary. November is also when Parson will be be on the ballot.

“This was about policy, not politics,” said Parson.

The governor said the sooner his administration knows whether the measure passes, the sooner they will be able to make appropriate budget adjustments.

Galloway released a statement reading in part, “Every reputable study and the experience of other states that have expanded Medicaid show clear benefits to Missouri’s bottom line.”

Parson has said the state should not be expanding medicaid during a time when budget cuts to other programs are happening.

Medicaid provides health coverage for low-income individuals who meet certain requirements.