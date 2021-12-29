Parson names new revenue, children’s services leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has picked new leaders for the Revenue and Social Services departments.

Parson on Wednesday named Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford director of the Department of Revenue. The two served together in the state Senate.

Wallingford’s appointment is subject to state Senate confirmation.

Parson on Wednesday also picked Jefferson County family court Judge Darrell Missey to lead the Children’s Division of the Social Services Department.

A new director is set to lead the state’s Mental Health Department, too.