Parson plans trade mission to Israel, Greece

Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady are going to Israel and Greece for a trade mission.

Parson’s office on Tuesday announced the December trade mission. He’ll be overseas Dec. 2-11.

The Governor’s Office describes Israel and Greece as key trade partners. Parson says the goal of the trip is to strengthen relationships and promote Missouri as a good business location.

The non-profit Hawthorn Foundation is paying for the trip.

Parson had planned to visit Greece, Israel, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates in March 2020. He canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

