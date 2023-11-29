JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One Republican lawmaker wants to block Palestinian refugees fleeing Gaza from coming to Missouri, but Governor Mike Parson is pushing back.

More than 35 House Republicans signed on to the letter sent to the governor earlier this week, asking him to sign an executive order prohibiting the resettlement of Palestinian refugees. Parson responded, saying the state shouldn’t be characterizing all Palestinians as bad people.

“I think there is a huge difference between Palestinian people and Hamas,” Parson said Tuesday. “We’ve just got to be careful of who we are targeting to say we don’t want here and who we do.”

As desperate Palestinians try to flee Gaza, Republican Chris Dinkins said they aren’t welcome in Missouri.

“It only takes one bad actor,” Dinkins said. “We don’t want to risk thousands of Americans lives based on one individual who could get through.”

The southeast Missouri representative sent a letter to the governor this week calling on Parson to take executive action to ban Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Elected in 2018, and now running for a Senate seat, she said she is concerned for the safety of Missourians if individuals from the war-torn Gaza Strip were allowed in the United States.

“We’ve seen our borders, how many people are crossing over on a daily basis and the lack of vetting,” Dinkins said. “We don’t want any of those with anti-American, anti-Israel sentiments coming over and slipping through. What we’re trying to eliminate is people getting in here that don’t have good things in mind.”

But Parson said Dinkins is misguided. He doesn’t have the authority to block refugees and the state needs to be careful about who it targets.

“The thing is, when you’re talking about refugees coming to our state, that’s a federal government issue. There are certain cities that accept that in our state, and they have for many years,” Parson said. “Hamas or terrorist groups that attack our country and hate who we are—we don’t want them here, but I don’t think you want to take everybody that’s from Palestine to make them as bad people.”

In the letter, Dinkins said she lacks faith in the Biden administration to properly vet the refugees.

“We must clearly say we will not accept any Gaza refugees under any circumstances,” she wrote.

“I would have to respectfully disagree with the governor on this one,” Dinkins said. “I believe according to the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution, under state sovereignty, that those rights that are not expressly prohibited in the Constitution are given back to the state, and I believe we have the responsibility to protect our citizens.”

U.S. Josh Hawley agrees that this should be dealt with at the federal level.

“I can certainly understand the concern and I tell you what: what we really need to do is secure the southern border and stop anyone from the Gaza region from coming across illegally,” Hawley said. “That is happening, by the way. I mean, our border is just wide open to terrorists.”

Some Democrats have commented on social media about the letter, calling it appalling and hateful.

Ray Reed, a Democrat running for a seat in St. Louis County, said Missouri should be welcoming to those seeking refuge. He says

“Palestinian refugees bring cultural diversity that enriches our communities and contributes to our economic growth through their skills and talents,” Reed said.

Parson’s office said the governor received the letter on Wednesday, but staffers are unaware if he has had time to read it.

