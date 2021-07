JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has received roughly $6,300 for his beef cattle ranch through a federal program designed to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The Kansas City Star on Tuesday reported Parson was approved for a $6,288 loan in March.

The loan is part of a federal effort to prop up small businesses so they can continue meeting payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. Parson’s loan has already been forgiven.