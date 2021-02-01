Parson says change in venue for State of the State address was disrespectful

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says lawmakers disrespected him when House leaders told him he couldn’t give his State of the State address in that chamber because of coronavirus concerns.

The Republican wrote a letter Friday accusing GOP lawmakers of a “disgusting scheme” to embarrass him.

The governor traditionally delivers an annual speech to lawmakers in the House.

Parson says the House told him he couldn’t use that chamber hours before he was set to speak Wednesday.

Republican legislative leaders said they switched venues for better social distancing. The top Senate Democrat questioned why Parson gave an in-person speech at all.