Parson signs bill designating Random Acts of Kindness Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A day celebrated in many communities across the state and country is now an official holiday.

Today, Governor Mike Parson signed SB 72 making August 31 Random Acts of Kindness Day, a day to encourage Missourians to go out and do something nice for a stranger or someone already in their life. This will mark the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The bill also creates several other state designations.

The first Friday in May will be known as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, each Nov. 30 has been designated Mark Twain Day and John Jordan ‘Buck’ O’Neil Day in honor of each man’s birthday, and Sept. 22 will be henceforth known as Hazel Erby Day across the state.

In addition, the Gateway Arch is now officially recognized as Missouri’s state monument.