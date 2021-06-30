Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill to require online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missouri residents. Parson signed the bill Wednesday.

Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement. Buyers are still required to pay sales taxes. But many people don’t know that, and it’s challenging to enforce without the help of retailers.

The legislation requires out-of-state retailers with at least $100,000 of annual sales in Missouri and online marketplace facilitators to collect state and local taxes beginning in 2023.

