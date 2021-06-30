Parson signs bill requiring online sales tax collection

EBay is selling its StubHub ticketing businesses to Viagogo, a European rival, in a $4 billion deal.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill to require online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missouri residents. Parson signed the bill Wednesday.

Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement. Buyers are still required to pay sales taxes. But many people don’t know that, and it’s challenging to enforce without the help of retailers.

The legislation requires out-of-state retailers with at least $100,000 of annual sales in Missouri and online marketplace facilitators to collect state and local taxes beginning in 2023.

.@GovParsonMO signs SB 153, Wayfair tax bill, into law. This creates a sales tax for out-of-state online retailers like @eBay, @Wayfair, and @Etsy. Lawmakers in support of the legislation say this “levels the playing field” for brick-and-mortar stores. #moleg pic.twitter.com/4KYCABYmBL — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) June 30, 2021