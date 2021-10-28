Parson signs order banning federal vaccine mandates in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Calling vaccine mandates unconstitutional, Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday prohibiting any federal mandate from being enacted in Missouri.

The order bans “all agencies, boards and commissions within the executive branch of state government from mandating vaccines for employees.”

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has already said he’s going to file suit to stop any COVID vaccine mandates as well.

Parson said any federal mandate negates a Missourian’s right to make their own health choices.

The announcement comes on the same day the state surpassed 700,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases.

You can read the mandate below in its entirety.