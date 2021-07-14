Parson signs school voucher bill into law

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri students as soon as next year could have access to scholarships for private school through a new tax credit program.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law.

Under the voucher-style program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out scholarships to low-income families. Donors would get state tax credits equal to the amount they donate.

Parson’s signature represents a long-sought victory for primarily GOP advocates of so-called school choice legislation.

Critics say such programs funnel money away from public schools by drawing students out of those districts, leading to a drop in attendance and a subsequent drop in funding.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press