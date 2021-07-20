Parson to announce COVID vaccine incentive program tomorrow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program Wednesday afternoon at the state capitol.

This comes as Missouri is in the midst of a steady increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, mostly attributed to the emergent Delta variant and sluggish vaccination rate among the populace.

In addition, the governor will name the new director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has not had a full-time health director since the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams in April. Robert Knodell has been serving as Acting Health Director in the interim.