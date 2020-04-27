Parson to detail first phase of reopening Missouri economy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will walk residents through the state’s plan for reopening the economy during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.

The governor will be joined by the heads of several state departments, including: health and senior services, social services, economic development, and public safety. Herb Kuhn, CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, is also expected to speak.

The two-phase plan, which Parson promises will be data and science driven, will launch May 4.

