JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s concerned about a one-time tax credit lawmakers passed this year.

The Republican told reporters Wednesday that he doesn’t like that not all Missourians would get a tax break.

The bill calls for up to a $500 non-refundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly. The refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

Parson says he would rather cut taxes for all Missourians. He has until mid-July to decide whether to sign or veto the bill.