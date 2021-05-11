Parson vows to veto bill banning chokeholds for Kansas City officers over a provision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson told lawmakers he would veto a bill that bans chokeholds and reduces residency requirements for Kansas City police officers if it includes a provision to subpoena a person to testify before a committee.

The conference committee, made up of members from both chambers and both sides of the aisle, met this morning. The meeting did not last long after House members stood their ground and said they would not move forward without that proposal, requiring a person to appear in front of the general assembly, which forced the committee to adjourn.

“I will not be able to sign any report without that provision. Respectfully ask we restore that House Bill and have a discussion on it because, without it, I just don’t think there’s any point of us having a hearing,” said Rep. Lane Roberts R- Joplin.

“This is not a good use of our time because we aren’t going to go anywhere,” said

Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo, D- Independence. “I did receive a phone call from the governor’s office over the weekend and they were pretty adamant that they would veto this bill if this language was in it.”

The sponsor of the KCPD residency bill and chokehold ban legislation said there were negotiations that on throughout today and the committee will meet again tomorrow morning.

Lawmakers have until Friday at 6:00 PM, the end of the session, to get this bill to the governor’s desk.