Parson wants state to intervene in St. Louis murder cases

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing that the state’s attorney general’s office be allowed to intervene in some St. Louis homicide cases to combat a growing murder rate in the city. Parson said Monday he will expand an ongoing special legislative session on violent crime to include giving Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office “concurrent” jurisdiction in St. Louis in first- and second-degree homicides _ and any related crimes _ if charges have not been filed within 90 days. Parson, Schmitt, and other GOP officials have criticized Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, saying she has concentrated on high profile cases rather than on putting murderers behind bars.

