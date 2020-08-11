Parson wants state to intervene in St. Louis murder cases

ST. CHARLES, MO - The St. Charles Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult St. Charles woman. Police say 79-year-old Pauline R. Carver was seen by a neighbor around 12 noon Monday at her residence in the 3500 block of Hiram Street in St. Charles.

Ms. Carver is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair, and brown eyes.