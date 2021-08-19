Parson won’t call session for redistricting

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he won’t call lawmakers back to work this year to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

Parson told reporters gathered at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday that he doesn’t plan on calling a special legislative session this year. That means state lawmakers won’t be able to debate and vote on the boundaries for U.S. House districts until January.

The candidate filing period begins Feb. 22.

State Rep. Dan Shaul leads the House redistricting committee. He said he had hoped for a special session on the issue.

