Parson’s vetoes withstand GOP Legislature’s override efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — None of Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s vetoes have been overridden this year.

The GOP-led House during a short Wednesday session tried to overturn Parson’s vetoes on several comparatively small budget items. But the efforts didn’t get enough support in the Republican-led Senate to reverse Parson’s vetoes.

Lawmakers need a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to override a veto. But lawmakers typically avoid voting to overturn vetoes made by a governor of the same party.