Parson’s vetoes withstand GOP Legislature’s override efforts

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — None of Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s vetoes have been overridden this year.

The GOP-led House during a short Wednesday session tried to overturn Parson’s vetoes on several comparatively small budget items. But the efforts didn’t get enough support in the Republican-led Senate to reverse Parson’s vetoes.

Lawmakers need a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to override a veto. But lawmakers typically avoid voting to overturn vetoes made by a governor of the same party.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News