Part of Ballpark Village reopens with brand new venue

ST. LOUIS – Larger venues are starting to open up in this time of social distancing. That includes Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

Cardinals baseball may not be back yet but part of Ballpark Village is.

Ballpark Village has been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Part of the commercial district reopened Wednesday afternoon, including the brand-new Sports and Social venue, an indoor restaurant and bar offering several social games, which flows into a large adjacent outdoor plaza where 300 seats have been added.

Contact-less ordering and payment is offered through an app you can access at your table. Officials say CDC guidelines for sanitization and social distancing are in place to ensure guests and employee safety; and they promise a lot of fun.

“We’ve got a Tex-Mex influence menu, as well as a specialty cocktail menu, shareable drinks, lots of fun drinks, and then on the social gaming side we’ve got everything from mini bowling to ski balling to foosball, ping pong, bubble hockey,” said Mike Lamartina, chief revenue officer for Ballpark Village.

Meanwhile, the well-known entertainment district will soon welcome a new neighbor when One Cardinal Way opens later this summer. The 29-story luxury apartment tower with direct views into Busch Stadium.

A Ballpark Village spokesperson says approximately 65 percent of the apartments at One Cardinal Way has already been leased.