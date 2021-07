ST. LOUIS – A section of I-64 will be shut down in Downtown St. Louis this weekend.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, MoDOT will close entrance and exit ramps and then lanes of I-64 between Grand Avenue and I-44 so crews can repair the Ewing Bridge that crosses over the interstate.

Detours will be marked, but drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes to Downtown.

The interstate is expected to open by 5:00 a.m. Monday.