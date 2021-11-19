Partial lunar eclipse peaked at 3 a.m. Friday

ST. LOUIS – The partial lunar eclipse started just after 1 a.m. Friday and reached its peak at about 3 a.m. It ended at approximately 4:47 a.m. 

This was the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It won’t happen again until February 8, 2669.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align such that the Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light from reflecting off the moon. The Earth casts two shadows during a lunar eclipse.

“It’s not like a solar eclipse where you need glasses or you might need to travel halfway across the world. It’s as easy looking up, seeing the Moon, and it will put on a great show for us tonight,” said Will Snyder, the manager of the Saint Louis Science Center’s James S. McDonnell Planetarium.

Although technically not a Blood Moon, a name reserved for total lunar eclipses, the moon’s face was 97% covered at maximum eclipse, meaning it still turned a red color.

There will be two total lunar eclipses, or “Blood Moons,” in 2022: one May 15 to 16, and one on Nov. 8.

